Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Sells C$10,800.00 in Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$10,800.00.
Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Gordon Keep sold 31,464 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$5,034.24.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of FEO stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
