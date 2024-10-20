OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 4,057 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $61,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.