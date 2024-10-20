OLD National Bancorp IN Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average is $209.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

