OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 854 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,241 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $653,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,111,000 after purchasing an additional 415,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

