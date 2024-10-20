OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,411 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.14% of Bath & Body Works worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,893. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

