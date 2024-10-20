OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

