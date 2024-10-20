OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,816 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

