Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $761,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 438.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

