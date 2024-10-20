OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $37.16 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $37.16 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00040963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

