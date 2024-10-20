Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

