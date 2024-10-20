OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

OUT opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 327,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after buying an additional 170,744 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after buying an additional 419,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 210,208 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,719 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

