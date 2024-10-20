Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Increased by Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,288,000 after acquiring an additional 400,873 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

