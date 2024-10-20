PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.0512 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. PAID Network has a market cap of $21.91 million and $10,825.42 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00250885 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04812334 USD and is up 19.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $27,489.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

