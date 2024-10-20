Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Shares Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 135,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 427,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Palisade Bio Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -13.11 EPS for the current year.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

