PayPal USD Price Hits $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $628.00 million and $3.05 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00250058 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 628,164,418 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 628,164,417.517593. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99959103 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,299,419.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

