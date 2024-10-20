Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 183477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

PRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

