Petix & Botte Co Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 6,601,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.