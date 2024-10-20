Petix & Botte Co Sells 332 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.92. 6,432,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

