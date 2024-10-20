Petix & Botte Co Sells 792 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Petix & Botte Co lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned 0.18% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,877. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

