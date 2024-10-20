Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 256,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 342,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 155,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

