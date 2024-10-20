Pollux Coin Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $72,506.89 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,120,379 coins and its circulating supply is 40,120,261 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,117,540.648126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.16139195 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $81,433.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

