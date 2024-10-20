Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

