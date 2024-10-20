Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

