Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,780,000 after acquiring an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

