Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.9% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.68 and its 200 day moving average is $464.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

