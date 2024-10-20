Prometeus (PROM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.67 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00008337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $110.01 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

