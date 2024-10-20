Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Stock Price Up 20.3% – Time to Buy?

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Promotora de Informaciones Trading Up 20.3 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
About Promotora de Informaciones
Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Promotora de Informaciones
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora de Informaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.