ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Bought by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

