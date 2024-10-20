Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Prosus Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.