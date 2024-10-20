Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.35. Proximus shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 866 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Proximus Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

