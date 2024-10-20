Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

