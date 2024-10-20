Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 3,340 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,136,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after buying an additional 395,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

