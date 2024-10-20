Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 119,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 63,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
