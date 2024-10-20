Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $205.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
