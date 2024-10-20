Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 2,838 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.