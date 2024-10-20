Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 541,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 206.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 42,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

