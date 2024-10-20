Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

