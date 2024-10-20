Radio Caca Price Down 7% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $81.20 million and $4.07 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001606 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.