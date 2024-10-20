Raymond James & Associates Has $1.44 Billion Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of Home Depot worth $1,441,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average of $358.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

