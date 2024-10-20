Raymond James & Associates Has $152.19 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Unilever worth $152,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UL opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.