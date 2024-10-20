Raymond James & Associates Has $231.34 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.41% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $231,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

MOAT opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

