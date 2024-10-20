Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $159,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

