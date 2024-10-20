Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $179,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

