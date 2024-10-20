Raymond James & Associates Sells 288,496 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $394,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,499,000 after purchasing an additional 479,286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

