Raymond James & Associates Sells 43,007 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.54% of Tractor Supply worth $170,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,622,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $297.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

