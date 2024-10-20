Rede Wealth LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 65,630 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

