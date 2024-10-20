Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $32.03. Regional Management shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 14,951 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Regional Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $316.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 49.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Regional Management by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

