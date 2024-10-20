Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 392 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.05 and a 200 day moving average of $267.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

