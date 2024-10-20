Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 94 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $628,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $325,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,029,000 after purchasing an additional 111,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

UPS stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

