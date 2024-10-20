Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

